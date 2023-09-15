SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Thrift store
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Friends of the Library Craft Fair
Art, gourmet food, home goods, jewelry, knitted items, leather, make up and skin care products, tie dye, wood crafts, and much more!
Rain date: Sat., September 23
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love
Stitched with Love charitable quilt sewers meet to create items for groups of people (or animals) in need. The group meets at the Library on the third Saturday morning of each month.
9:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
Questions? SWLHampstead@gmail.com / Laura Treat at 603-329-6131
ATKINSON: Make a Pancake (K-3)
Everybody like pancakes! Come on in and make yourself a pancake with the trimmings! Everything is waiting! Just put it in the pan, watch it cook, and eat it up! Tasty, tasty, good fun!
10-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NEWTON: Olde Home Day
Something for everyone, Olde Home Day offers live bands all day, food, vendors, McDonny’s Petting Zoo, C&M Stables pony rides, a huge bouncy house, Mr. and Mrs. Dee face painting and balloon twisters, and a classic antique car show.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 31 West Main Street (behind the Memorial Elementary School)
Questions? Email: recreation@newtonnh.net
HUDSON: Veterans Appreciation BBQ
The event is open to anyone who has served in any branch of the U.S. military. Veterans don’t have to be a member of the VFW, American Legion or any other veterans’ organization to attend. This is just a recognition of your service and an opportunity to meet your fellow Veterans. Vets are encouraged to bring their spouses, kids, and grandkids.
11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hudson VFW, 15 Bockes Road
LONDONDERRY: Wool Felted Bird Workshop
Come make your own wool felted bird led by artist Rachelle Toth. This is a fun introduction to wool felting. All materials will be provided.
12 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
DERRY: Calling All Singers
Sundays
The Interfaith Choir of Derry is inviting all those who love to sing in four-part harmony to join them as they begin their new season in preparation for their upcoming Christmas concerts the first weekend of December.
7-8:30 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
Questions? Liz Costello, 508-904-0270 / email: ifcderry@gmail.com
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
ATKINSON: Atkinson Lions Annual Golf Tournament
The cost includes range balls, greens fees, golf cart and a sit-down luncheon at the Atkinson Country Club. There will be prizes awarded to winners of special contests (long drive, closest to the line, closest to the pin) for both men and women.
All proceeds will benefit the many Atkinson Lions Charities.
Registration from 7-7:45 a.m. for this Scramble Best Ball Tournament.
Shotgun start at 8 a.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive
Cost: $160 per person
Registration deadline: Fri., September 8
Info: Dennis: 603-498-6991 / Roger: 603-489-3913 / Janet: 781-864-3082
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3)
Infants through age 3 with their caregivers are invited to join us for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come unwind, de-stress and create every week. Individuals come together to dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: A History of Hollywood Strikes (Virtual)
In the wake of the historic WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike, take a look at the film industry’s past labor struggles. The program will delve into demands and background of the current strike, how it resembles past labor actions, and how unions and strikes have shaped Hollywood.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LONDONDERRY: Ballad Hunting with Max Hunter: Stories of an Ozark Folksong Collector
Musician and author Sarah Jane Nelson will perform songs from the Max Hunter Folksong Collection as well as a brief discussion on her writing and research experiences.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library.
