SATURDAY, JULY 1

DANVILLE: Town Wide Yard Sale

8 a.m. — 3 p.m., town wide

Maps will be available by June 22 at the Danville Town Hall and online at www.townofdanville.org

Questions? Susan: 603-382-8253, ext.2

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

To register, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to RedCrossBlood.org and search DerryPublicLibrary to find the library.

Info: www.derrypl.org

SUNDAY, JULY 2

DANVILLE: Town Wide Yard Sale

8 a.m. — 3 p.m., town wide

Maps will be available by June 22 at the Danville Town Hall and online at www.townofdanville.org

Questions? Susan: 603-382-8253, ext.2

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, JULY 3

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Firework Spectacular

Experience an unforgettable Independence Day celebration at Tuscan Village! Kids activities from 12-8 p.m., followed by a breathtaking firework show at 9 p.m. Be captivated by live entertainment throughout the day, ensuring non-stop excitement for the whole family!

Tuscan Village, Route 28

Info: www.facebook.com/TuscanVillageNH

SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Meeting

Held on the 1st Monday of the month (March — November)

6:30 p.m., Ed Garvey Recreation Center, Pheasant Run Drive

Info: www.sandowngardenclub

TUESDAY, JULY 4

INDEPENDENCE DAYHAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series

Tuesdays

Don’t miss this patriotic performance by Timberlane Community Band!

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic

1st Wednesday of the month

Appointments start at 9 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $25

Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Yoga Classes with Patti (Ages 13 to Adult)

8 weeks: Wednesdays, July 5 – August 23

Chair Yoga: 5:25-6:25 p.m. or Gentle Yoga: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway

Must register: 603-560-3739 / Email: panconsultants@comcast.net

HAMPSTEAD: Steve Blunt & Friends Concert

Wednesdays

Don’t miss this free performance by Steve Blunt & Friends, a returning favorite for kids of all ages!

6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street

Info: 603-560-5069

PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series

Don’t miss Street Song with rock ‘n roll from the 60s and 70s! Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.

6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Don’t miss this free concert featuring Martin and Kelly, the must-see act from New England to Nashville!

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org

THURSDAY, JULY 6

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

FRIDAY, JULY 7

PLAISTOW: Cards

Fridays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SATURDAY, JULY 8

KINGSTON: Museum Open

In addition to the Nichols Memorial Library, the museum complex will also be open. This includes the 1880’s Cobbler Shop, 1895 Firehouse, and 1907 Tramp House. The 1833 Grace Daley Barn is currently being repaired and they expect to be able to open it soon.

1-4 p.m., Kingston Historical Museum, 169 Main Street

Info: 603-642-5508 / Email: info@kingstonnh.org

