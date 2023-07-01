SATURDAY, JULY 1
DANVILLE: Town Wide Yard Sale
8 a.m. — 3 p.m., town wide
Maps will be available by June 22 at the Danville Town Hall and online at www.townofdanville.org
Questions? Susan: 603-382-8253, ext.2
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
To register, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to RedCrossBlood.org and search DerryPublicLibrary to find the library.
Info: www.derrypl.org
SUNDAY, JULY 2
DANVILLE: Town Wide Yard Sale
8 a.m. — 3 p.m., town wide
Maps will be available by June 22 at the Danville Town Hall and online at www.townofdanville.org
Questions? Susan: 603-382-8253, ext.2
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
MONDAY, JULY 3
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Firework Spectacular
Experience an unforgettable Independence Day celebration at Tuscan Village! Kids activities from 12-8 p.m., followed by a breathtaking firework show at 9 p.m. Be captivated by live entertainment throughout the day, ensuring non-stop excitement for the whole family!
Tuscan Village, Route 28
Info: www.facebook.com/TuscanVillageNH
SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Meeting
Held on the 1st Monday of the month (March — November)
6:30 p.m., Ed Garvey Recreation Center, Pheasant Run Drive
Info: www.sandowngardenclub
TUESDAY, JULY 4
INDEPENDENCE DAYHAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series
Tuesdays
Don’t miss this patriotic performance by Timberlane Community Band!
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic
1st Wednesday of the month
Appointments start at 9 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Yoga Classes with Patti (Ages 13 to Adult)
8 weeks: Wednesdays, July 5 – August 23
Chair Yoga: 5:25-6:25 p.m. or Gentle Yoga: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway
Must register: 603-560-3739 / Email: panconsultants@comcast.net
HAMPSTEAD: Steve Blunt & Friends Concert
Wednesdays
Don’t miss this free performance by Steve Blunt & Friends, a returning favorite for kids of all ages!
6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street
Info: 603-560-5069
PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series
Don’t miss Street Song with rock ‘n roll from the 60s and 70s! Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.
6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Don’t miss this free concert featuring Martin and Kelly, the must-see act from New England to Nashville!
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org
THURSDAY, JULY 6
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
FRIDAY, JULY 7
PLAISTOW: Cards
Fridays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SATURDAY, JULY 8
KINGSTON: Museum Open
In addition to the Nichols Memorial Library, the museum complex will also be open. This includes the 1880’s Cobbler Shop, 1895 Firehouse, and 1907 Tramp House. The 1833 Grace Daley Barn is currently being repaired and they expect to be able to open it soon.
1-4 p.m., Kingston Historical Museum, 169 Main Street
Info: 603-642-5508 / Email: info@kingstonnh.org
