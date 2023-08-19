SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

LONDONDERRY: Old Home Days

8:30 a.m. 2023 Baby Contest, Londonderry Town Common (must pre-register)

10:15 a.m. Old Home Day Parade, Mammoth Road

10:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. Londonderry Historical Society Celebration

11:30-3 p.m., Touch a Truck, Moose Hill School Parking Lot

11:45 a.m. Booths on the Common

11:45 a.m. — 4 p.m. Kidz Zone, Londonderry Town Forest

11:45 a.m. — 4 p.m. Adult Zone, Lions Hall Pavilion and Grounds

6:30 p.m. Boot Scootin’ Boogie 5K & Brewfest, Londonderry Athletic Complex

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov

DANVILLE: Food Drive and Scarecrow Sale

Drop off your non-perishable donations and pick up your scarecrow!

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street

Cost: $10 each for scarecrows / stands are also available for $10

Food donations will benefit the Danville Lions Power Pack Program.

HUDSON: Motorcycle “Ride Against Opioids”

Featuring food, bike contest and live music by Chris Fraga.

Registration 9 a.m., kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.

Starts and ends at AJ’s Bar & Grill, 11 Tracy Lane

Cost: $35 rider/$10 passenger

Proceeds benefit the Taylor Rose Foundation

Info: www.trnfoundation.com

PLAISTOW: Benefit Car Wash

Come support the Timberane High School Cheerleaders! With your donation, your vehicle leaves shiny and clean!

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Sullivan Tire, 126 Plaistow Road

LONDONDERRY: PlaneFest

A day-long event featuring free family activities, aircraft displays, and more! The activities are held outdoors, weather permitting, and are free to all families

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road

Rain date: Sat., August 26

Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day Parade

10:15-11:30 a.m., marching down Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov

LONDONDERRY: Morrison House Museum Old Home Day Events

Highlights include blacksmith demo, corn husk doll making, colonial medicine demo, colonial clothing, gunsmith demo, cannon firing, and so much more!

11:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Morrison House Museum, 140 Pillsbury Road

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov

LONDONDERRY: Millennium Running Boot Scootin’ Boogie 5K and Beer Fest

6:30 p.m., Londonderry Athletic Field Complex, 98 Sargent Road

Info: www.millenniumrunning.com/boots

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

PLAISTOW: ‘Pegs Up Parsons’ Bike Run

Registration starts at 9 a.m., Run starts at 10 a.m.

Begins at “The Nest”, Route 125, Plaistow to Hawg’s Pen Bar and Grill in Farmington, back to “The Nest” by 2 p.m. for a live performance from members of Bite the Bullet band, food, raffles, and more.

Cost: $30 per rider, $15 per passenger

All proceeds go directly to Boston Children’s Hospital

Info: Email: nhmaureen@comcast.net

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

KINGSTON: Acoustic Afternoon

Come enjoy a free performance by the Seacoast Ukulele Players! Ice cream from What’s The Scoop will be available for sale. Bring a chair or blanket.

4-5:30 p.m., Kingston Rec Center (at the field on the corner of Wadleigh Point and Main Street)

Info: 603-531-3337 / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100046872044777

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

ATKINSON: Community Crossroads 34th Annual Golf Challenge

6 a.m. — 5 p.m., Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive

Cost: $150-$160 per player

Register: 603-893-1299 / www.communitycrossroadsnh.org

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Parents and caregivers are invited to join with their littles for some playtime and socialization!

11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Friends of the Hampstead Public Library Meeting

If you’re not a member, please consider joining and sharing your talents and skills. This meeting marks the end of their fiscal year. The Annual Report is presented, attendees vote on officers for the coming year, and discuss new plans for the Friends.

6:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Questions? Email HampsteadFriends@gmail.com

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Italian Conversation Group

Tuesdays

This adult conversation group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games. If you are fluent or are learning the language with a basic understanding of Italian vocab, grammar and verb conjugations (present tense), please come join us to further exercise your Italian the fun way!

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series

Tuesdays

Don’t miss fan favorites, Martin and Kelly!

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)

Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month

Join for an exploration of the natural world, and beyond!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)

Wednesdays

Let your littles explore and learn with the Montessori toys!

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters. This is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one. Are you stuck on a stitch or confused by a pattern? Most likely someone in the group can help.

10:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Line Dancing

Wednesdays

10:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $5 per class

Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23

Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free / All supplies included

Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org

SALEM: Kelley Library Book Group

Currently discussing “The Jane Austen Society” by Natalie Jenner. All are welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.

5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips

DERRY: Protecting Your Identity (Virtual)

Identity theft is an issue that affects people of all ages. Join us for a virtual program presented by the NH AARP, and learn tips on how to protect your identity online and beyond.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: ‘Spin for Cycle’

Wednesdays in August

A full body workout incorporating power, endurance, strength, and weights that is guaranteed to leave you sweaty and satisfied.

6:30 p.m. Rhythm and Ride, 4 Plaistow Road, Unit C30

Register/info: 603-974-7046 / www.rhythmandridecycle.com/classes

All proceeds to benefit Emmaus

LONDONDERRY: Cro Magnon Blues

Join Jon Waterman for a musical tour of fascinating and legendary characters throughout history – from Ancient Sumer to the Old West and beyond!

7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

Join each week to knit for charity. No registration required, just drop by and knit away.

10 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Toddler Time (Toddlers-Preschool)

Thursdays

Fun toys and sensory bins will be available for playtime and learning!

11:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

PLAISTOW: Cards

Fridays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Book & Bake Sale

Fri., August 25 — Tues., August 29

9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Red Cross Blood Drive

Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Join the Knights in answering the call to help others – give blood!

1-6 p.m., St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave

Register for appointment: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org (enter stannehampstead)

