SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
LONDONDERRY: Old Home Days
8:30 a.m. 2023 Baby Contest, Londonderry Town Common (must pre-register)
10:15 a.m. Old Home Day Parade, Mammoth Road
10:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. Londonderry Historical Society Celebration
11:30-3 p.m., Touch a Truck, Moose Hill School Parking Lot
11:45 a.m. Booths on the Common
11:45 a.m. — 4 p.m. Kidz Zone, Londonderry Town Forest
11:45 a.m. — 4 p.m. Adult Zone, Lions Hall Pavilion and Grounds
6:30 p.m. Boot Scootin’ Boogie 5K & Brewfest, Londonderry Athletic Complex
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
DANVILLE: Food Drive and Scarecrow Sale
Drop off your non-perishable donations and pick up your scarecrow!
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
Cost: $10 each for scarecrows / stands are also available for $10
Food donations will benefit the Danville Lions Power Pack Program.
HUDSON: Motorcycle “Ride Against Opioids”
Featuring food, bike contest and live music by Chris Fraga.
Registration 9 a.m., kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.
Starts and ends at AJ’s Bar & Grill, 11 Tracy Lane
Cost: $35 rider/$10 passenger
Proceeds benefit the Taylor Rose Foundation
Info: www.trnfoundation.com
PLAISTOW: Benefit Car Wash
Come support the Timberane High School Cheerleaders! With your donation, your vehicle leaves shiny and clean!
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Sullivan Tire, 126 Plaistow Road
LONDONDERRY: PlaneFest
A day-long event featuring free family activities, aircraft displays, and more! The activities are held outdoors, weather permitting, and are free to all families
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road
Rain date: Sat., August 26
Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day Parade
10:15-11:30 a.m., marching down Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
LONDONDERRY: Morrison House Museum Old Home Day Events
Highlights include blacksmith demo, corn husk doll making, colonial medicine demo, colonial clothing, gunsmith demo, cannon firing, and so much more!
11:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Morrison House Museum, 140 Pillsbury Road
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
LONDONDERRY: Millennium Running Boot Scootin’ Boogie 5K and Beer Fest
6:30 p.m., Londonderry Athletic Field Complex, 98 Sargent Road
Info: www.millenniumrunning.com/boots
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
PLAISTOW: ‘Pegs Up Parsons’ Bike Run
Registration starts at 9 a.m., Run starts at 10 a.m.
Begins at “The Nest”, Route 125, Plaistow to Hawg’s Pen Bar and Grill in Farmington, back to “The Nest” by 2 p.m. for a live performance from members of Bite the Bullet band, food, raffles, and more.
Cost: $30 per rider, $15 per passenger
All proceeds go directly to Boston Children’s Hospital
Info: Email: nhmaureen@comcast.net
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
KINGSTON: Acoustic Afternoon
Come enjoy a free performance by the Seacoast Ukulele Players! Ice cream from What’s The Scoop will be available for sale. Bring a chair or blanket.
4-5:30 p.m., Kingston Rec Center (at the field on the corner of Wadleigh Point and Main Street)
Info: 603-531-3337 / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100046872044777
MONDAY, AUGUST 21
ATKINSON: Community Crossroads 34th Annual Golf Challenge
6 a.m. — 5 p.m., Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive
Cost: $150-$160 per player
Register: 603-893-1299 / www.communitycrossroadsnh.org
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Parents and caregivers are invited to join with their littles for some playtime and socialization!
11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Friends of the Hampstead Public Library Meeting
If you’re not a member, please consider joining and sharing your talents and skills. This meeting marks the end of their fiscal year. The Annual Report is presented, attendees vote on officers for the coming year, and discuss new plans for the Friends.
6:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Questions? Email HampsteadFriends@gmail.com
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 22
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Italian Conversation Group
Tuesdays
This adult conversation group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games. If you are fluent or are learning the language with a basic understanding of Italian vocab, grammar and verb conjugations (present tense), please come join us to further exercise your Italian the fun way!
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series
Tuesdays
Don’t miss fan favorites, Martin and Kelly!
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)
Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month
Join for an exploration of the natural world, and beyond!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)
Wednesdays
Let your littles explore and learn with the Montessori toys!
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters. This is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one. Are you stuck on a stitch or confused by a pattern? Most likely someone in the group can help.
10:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Line Dancing
Wednesdays
10:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $5 per class
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23
Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free / All supplies included
Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org
SALEM: Kelley Library Book Group
Currently discussing “The Jane Austen Society” by Natalie Jenner. All are welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
DERRY: Protecting Your Identity (Virtual)
Identity theft is an issue that affects people of all ages. Join us for a virtual program presented by the NH AARP, and learn tips on how to protect your identity online and beyond.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: ‘Spin for Cycle’
Wednesdays in August
A full body workout incorporating power, endurance, strength, and weights that is guaranteed to leave you sweaty and satisfied.
6:30 p.m. Rhythm and Ride, 4 Plaistow Road, Unit C30
Register/info: 603-974-7046 / www.rhythmandridecycle.com/classes
All proceeds to benefit Emmaus
LONDONDERRY: Cro Magnon Blues
Join Jon Waterman for a musical tour of fascinating and legendary characters throughout history – from Ancient Sumer to the Old West and beyond!
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
Join each week to knit for charity. No registration required, just drop by and knit away.
10 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Toddler Time (Toddlers-Preschool)
Thursdays
Fun toys and sensory bins will be available for playtime and learning!
11:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
PLAISTOW: Cards
Fridays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Book & Bake Sale
Fri., August 25 — Tues., August 29
9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Red Cross Blood Drive
Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Join the Knights in answering the call to help others – give blood!
1-6 p.m., St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave
Register for appointment: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org (enter stannehampstead)
