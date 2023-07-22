SUNDAY, JULY 23
KINGSTON: Outdoor Worship Service
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a great morning of worship and fellowship. All are welcome!
10 a.m., Pine Grove, 6 Church Street
Info: 603-642-7256
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
DANVILLE: North Danville Union Church Service
The North Danville Union Church Society, in conjunction with the Danville Village Improvement Society, invite any interested persons to attend this special service at the North Danville Union Church.
11 a.m., Beach Plain Road
KINGSTON: Music on the Plains
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a performance by The Seacoast Ukulele Players (SUP)! BYOB food and drink.
4-5:30 p.m., Kingston Plains (please park at the Town Hall, 163 Main Street)
Info: Paul Butler 603-531-3337
MONDAY, JULY 24
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Outdoor Summer Story Time (Ages 3-6)
Mondays
Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. These sessions feature themed stories and crafts.
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays
Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.
12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SANDOWN: Family Fun in the Kitchen (Virtual)
Please pick up your starter at the library on Sat., July 15.
4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Register for link: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Fidget Spinner Crafting (T/weens)
Join us as we craft! Make your own fidget spinner to take home!
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
TUESDAY, JULY 25
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 0-2)
Tuesdays
9:30 a.m., Sing, move, rhyme, and read with us. Older siblings are welcome to attend.
Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
ATKINSON: Movie Screening
“Zootopia”
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Free Bluegrass Band Concert
Lovers of home-style folk, spicy rock, and classic bluegrass style music won’t want to miss the first appearance of the Chickenshack Bluegrass Band!
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, behind Hampstead Town Hall, 11 Main Street
Info: 603-560-5069 / www.hampsteadconcerts.com
