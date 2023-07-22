SUNDAY, JULY 23

KINGSTON: Outdoor Worship Service

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a great morning of worship and fellowship. All are welcome!

10 a.m., Pine Grove, 6 Church Street

Info: 603-642-7256

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

DANVILLE: North Danville Union Church Service

The North Danville Union Church Society, in conjunction with the Danville Village Improvement Society, invite any interested persons to attend this special service at the North Danville Union Church.

11 a.m., Beach Plain Road

KINGSTON: Music on the Plains

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a performance by The Seacoast Ukulele Players (SUP)! BYOB food and drink.

4-5:30 p.m., Kingston Plains (please park at the Town Hall, 163 Main Street)

Info: Paul Butler 603-531-3337

MONDAY, JULY 24

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Outdoor Summer Story Time (Ages 3-6)

Mondays

Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. These sessions feature themed stories and crafts.

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays

Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.

12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SANDOWN: Family Fun in the Kitchen (Virtual)

Please pick up your starter at the library on Sat., July 15.

4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Register for link: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Fidget Spinner Crafting (T/weens)

Join us as we craft! Make your own fidget spinner to take home!

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

TUESDAY, JULY 25

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 0-2)

Tuesdays

9:30 a.m., Sing, move, rhyme, and read with us. Older siblings are welcome to attend.

Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

ATKINSON: Movie Screening

“Zootopia”

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Free Bluegrass Band Concert

Lovers of home-style folk, spicy rock, and classic bluegrass style music won’t want to miss the first appearance of the Chickenshack Bluegrass Band!

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, behind Hampstead Town Hall, 11 Main Street

Info: 603-560-5069 / www.hampsteadconcerts.com

