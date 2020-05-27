CONCORD — New Hampshire court officials have partnered with advocates against domestic violence to establish the state’s first electronic filing system for domestic violence and stalking petitions.
A statement Wednesday from the New Hampshire Judicial Branch announced the new method in response to a significant drop in domestic violence and stalking petitions filed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Circuit Court Administrative Judge David King said domestic violence petitions dropped 21% in March and April compared to the same time period last year.
Stalking petitions were down 30% during the same time, he said.
King acknowledged that fewer filings could be because of restricted courthouse access, which was implemented mid-March to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Or, he said, because the Supreme Court extended protective orders about the same time.
“We concluded it was more than likely due to access barriers enhanced by COVID-19,” King said.
He went on, "We needed to act to help support people experiencing domestic violence and stalking who couldn’t make it to a courthouse.
“The electronic filing system provides a safe and private way for them to file for protective action. We are pleased to be able to put this measure in temporarily and we hope it will be a value add during this time.”
The Judicial Branch’s statement explains how court officials consulted the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, as well as private practice attorneys, to create the alternate solution to allowing at-risk people the chance to seek protection.
The pilot process debuted Tuesday.
To access the system, a petitioner has to contact a crisis center or family justice center. Working with the center, they will be given links to the appropriate online forms, according to instructions from state officials.
Once the forms are submitted, the file will be given priority status by the appropriate court, which will contact the plaintiff and, if necessary, arrange a review with an emergency order judge.
If the judge grants the petition, the court will follow up with the petitioner to schedule a hearing — which can happen via telephone — and confirm how they want to receive the order, which can be done in person, by mail, or email.
“We feel this temporary solution will provide a much-needed avenue for vulnerable populations who could not seek protection during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Domestic Violence Program Manager Sarah Freeman.
She said, “By using technology and this expedited process, the courts will be better able to provide access to justice for many of the state’s most critically affected people and to speed up much-needed relief from domestic violence or abuse.”
Filing electronically is not a requirement, Freeman said. The option remains to file in person at any circuit court location.