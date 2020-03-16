New Hampshire court officials are responding to Gov. Chris Sununu's declaration of a state of emergency by cancelling most court appearances through April 6, a statement from Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Gary Hicks says.
Hicks' decision Monday afternoon was made possible through special powers provided to him by law.
Subject to some exemptions, all in-person proceedings in the circuit, superior and supreme courts are suspended for 20 days at the end of business hours Monday, Hicks said.
The following is a list of exemptions:
— Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including bail-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals.
— Requests for orders of protection for domestic violence, stalking and juvenile abuse.
— Requests for child-related emergency orders in divorce/parenting cases.
— Division for Children, Youth and Families’ requests for emergency orders.
— Requests for detention or placement of a juvenile.
— Proceedings related to petitions for temporary emergency injunctive relief.
— Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders, including Involuntary emergency admission and involuntary admission.
— Requests for emergency orders in minor guardianship cases or guardianship over incapacitated persons.
— Requests for emergency relief in landlord/tenant matters and hearings on such orders.
— Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.