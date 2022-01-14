CONCORD, N.H. – The Executive Council has rejected another effort to provide $1 million in funding for non-abortion reproductive health-care services for low-income residents at facilities in Concord, Greenland, Claremont, Manchester, Keene, Derry, and Exeter.
The repeated request by Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette was placed on the council agenda by Gov. Chris Sununu who supported the contract and again asked for reconsideration from his fellow Republicans without effect.
The two-year contracts, which impact between 10,000 and 12,000 individuals, failed on a vote of 4-1. Republicans Ted Gatsas of Manchester, David Wheeler of Milford, Joe Kenney of Wakefield, and Janet Stevens of Rye all voted to reject the contract. The lone Democrat, Cinde Warmington of Concord, supported the request.
Shibinette said in her letter of request that by rejecting the contract the Council would “remove the safety net of services that improves birth outcomes, prevents unplanned pregnancies and reduces health disparities, which could increase the cost of health care for New Hampshire citizens.”
In December, the Council also rejected the same two-year contracts totaling $1,020,329 for Equality Health Center (for $558,395), Joan G. Lovering Health Center of Greenland ($336,939), and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England ($125,000) with clinics in Claremont, Manchester, Keene, Derry, and Exeter.
About 58% of the funds would have come from the state’s general fund while the rest would have been from federal sources. All would adhere to federal Title X funding which prohibits the money being used for abortion services.
Representatives for those health centers said the money would have been used to help lower-income people access care on a sliding scale basis and the rejected contracts would mean that reproductive health services would be out of financial reach for some and have an impact on emergency rooms and other health services.
Warmington said there were additional information requests of the council that were answered with the contracts and the funds were for important health-care services and not abortions. She said it was her understanding there is a surge since the pandemic in sexually transmitted diseases and added that defunding this would place additional stress on an already stressed medical system in the state.
In a number of questions to Shibinette, Warmington asked and the commissioner confirmed there would be little to no Title X services in most parts of the state now.
Wheeler said he is not convinced that the funds do not directly or indirectly pay for abortions. When Shibinette asked him if there is anything she could provide to convince him otherwise, he said no.
Just before the vote, Sununu asked Shibinette if she wanted to bet a dollar on how the vote would go. She laughed.
After the 4-1 roll call vote, Sununu asked for reconsideration.
Warmington said she would ask for the contracts to come up for every meeting going forward and Sununu said if there was additional information to be provided for the council he would allow for it.
After the vote, PPNNE, Equality Health Center, and Lovering Health Center released the following statements:
“Since this Executive Council cast their first vote to defund reproductive health providers last September, hundreds of Granite Staters have spoken out. Councilors Kenney, Stevens, Gatsas, and Wheeler have now had two opportunities to fix their mistake but refuse to put their personal politics to the side to do what’s right for their constituents. This is yet another vote to dismantle the state family planning program and it is irresponsible and will cause irreparable harm to our network of care. New Hampshire deserves better,” stated Kayla Montgomery, vice president for public affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
Dalia Vidunas, executive director of Equality Health Center, said, “The fact is New Hampshire patients and our state’s health-care infrastructure will be negatively impacted by these multiple defund votes.
“We remain disappointed that the Executive Councilors continues to put politics before public health and jeopardize access to family planning care for 12,000 Granite Staters who rely on Equality Health Center, Lovering Health Center, and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England,” Vidunas said.
Sandi Denoncour, executive director of Lovering Health Center added, “For six months reproductive health providers and state public health officials have bent over backwards to answer all the council’s questions. As asserted by the Attorney General, our health centers are in full compliance with state law. Unfortunately, the Council’s willful ignorance threatens New Hampshire’s strong maternal health outcomes, including the lowest unintended pregnancies and teen pregnancy rates in the country.”
Most New Hampshire family planning providers have not received federal Title X family planning funds since 2019 due to the Trump administration’s gag rule. The Biden administration and New Hampshire’s federal delegation have worked to reverse this policy, but federal funding will not return to the states until spring of 2022 at the earliest.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy also reacted and stressed that DHHS concretely showed that, consistent with state law, no state family planning dollars are used for abortion care.
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen said, “New Hampshire Republicans’ assault on women and their health care in New Hampshire is unconscionable. Their repeated decision to deny women autonomy when it comes to private and personal decisions around their health is wildly out of touch with Granite Staters’ values. I never thought I would see these kinds of attacks targeting women and families in the ‘Live Free or Die’ State,” said Shaheen.