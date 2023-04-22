Exeter fire Lt. Stephen Holmes is sharing his personal struggles with post traumatic stress disorder in hopes of opening a conversation — particularly among local first responders and veterans.
The 36-year-old Sandown native has suffered from PTSD for 15 years. The disorder stemmed from his time as a Marine in the Iraq War, when he served three tours from 2004 to 2008.
Holmes was in the middle of combat on a daily basis, living in an abandoned Iraqi home with his military company.
Feelings of anger, depression and anxiety were the norm surrounding living conditions that deprived the soldiers of any human comfort.
“They (the feelings) started way before I got out,” Holmes said. “But when they are part of your life, it’s hard to realize there’s a problem.”
PTSD is a mental health problem that occurs after a traumatic event – like combat or sexual assault – and leads to intense reactions, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Signs include trouble sleeping, reliving events, isolation and disinterest in routine activities.
VA research found that 15% of veterans of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom experienced PTSD in the past year; 29% of veterans from those wars will experience PTSD at some point in their life.
The Manchester VA Medical Center diagnosed Holmes with PTSD, along with some physical disabilities, a few months after his discharge in 2008. It was a routine evaluation required upon military exit.
Holmes was given his service-connected disability rating and didn’t hear back from the VA for five years until his next PTSD evaluation, he said.
He thought his heightened emotions, anger, mood swings and feelings of isolation were normal for what he experienced in war.
All his Marine friends felt the same.
He sought help through a therapist, but felt that he was mostly transitioning back to civilian life on his own.
His PTSD intensified when he became a firefighter in 2011. His title changed, but seeing people hurt was still the norm.
Holmes took a job as a firefighter and medic to help others, but couldn’t help himself for a while.
“It’s a weight and it gets heavier year after year,” Holmes said. “It takes all your energy trying to control it and deal with it.”
Over there
Holmes enlisted in the Marines during his junior year at Timberlane Regional High School — at age 17. As a minor, his mother signed his paperwork. He shipped off to boot camp following graduation.
He was deployed three times to Iraq – each for seven or eight months.
Holmes said his second deployment is when his mental health took a turn. During street patrols he saw improvised explosive devices blow up lives with no warning.
Some days were quiet. Others were defined by death.
He’d patrol one day without combat and the next day faced gunfire on the same road.
Snipers shot at him. His patrol squad dealt with guerrilla warfare and surprise attacks.
“You lived in this constant state of fight or flight of hyper-vigilance,” Holmes said. “You were just waiting for the next attack.”
Over here
His time in the service defined his young adult life, and he felt alone back in New Hampshire.
“I was carrying this experience on my shoulders that I desperately needed to talk about, but couldn’t,” Holmes said.
He found himself lost in daydreams, reliving war events.
Fireworks and seeing guns triggered him when he was out in public.
“You come home and you’re supposed to be this normal, compassionate, calm human and that doesn’t make sense,” Holmes said. “There’s no direction on how to achieve a transformation.”
He was left to process war on his own as a 21-year-old veteran.
His family was afraid to ask about his time in Iraq.
“They never wanted to bring up what happened over there because they didn’t want to make matters worse,” he said.
At the time, he said the VA did not offer him any solutions to manage his PTSD. In 2008, he thought that was strange, especially in a combat-heavy war.
“When people come back from a drastic situation like combat, you might not want to let them go on their own,” Holmes said. “It felt like I came home and I was supposed to forget it ever happened.”
Holmes acknowledges that he would have rejected their help because he didn’t want anything to do with the medical center.
He wanted a new start without reminders of the turmoil he had endured.
Holmes decided to become a firefighter with encouragement from a friend. He needed a good job with health insurance to provide for his wife who has chronic illnesses.
He said at the time, there was another motivating factor to take the job and survival skills at play.
“I felt like I was supposed to die in Iraq and I didn’t,” Holmes said. “I didn’t want to be here anymore, but I couldn’t just go out the easy way.”
“It had to be an honorable way,” he said. “If I could die saving someone in a fire, that worked for me. I could make sense of that.”
Still there
Holmes knew he lacked empathy when he first started as a firefighter.
He entered the field to help others, but couldn’t connect to who he was helping.
Looking back, Holmes believes his co-workers justified his irritability because of his veteran status.
“I think everyone knew I had issues, but took it with a grain of salt,” Holmes said.
As a paramedic, he faced suffering and death on a different scale than in the Marines.
He’d enter numerous homes to treat people with chronic illnesses.
“The job hurts,” Holmes said.
Post traumatic stress disorder can occur in anyone at any time after a traumatic event, according to the VA website.
“It’s enough to mess with you,” Holmes said. “We can make it through calls, but afterwards you think about it.”
For Holmes, seeing people with chronic pain hurts him the most – more than death.
But one emergency call five years ago shook him — a 13-year-old girl had died by suicide.
It wasn’t until the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital with her mother screaming and crying, along with a sullen emergency department, that Holmes realized he needed help himself.
He knew how he was supposed to feel, but was numb and emotionless.
The young girl’s suicide was a turning point.
At the time, Holmes was still seeing a therapist and tried some medications to treat his condition. He made the effort, but still couldn’t manage his emotions.
The next wake-up call came after he was suspended from the fire department for a week after a misunderstanding about something he said.
“I just lost it,” Holmes said. “I was truly unstable. I was in my head and not present, living in my own personal hell.”
On an ambulance call back, he snapped out of it as he entered a patient’s house and didn’t know where he was.
He no longer trusted his mental capacity.
Now here
At that point, he knew he needed to focus on his mental health and step away from the job. It took all of his personal, sick and vacation time to take five weeks off.
Holmes’ wife, April, gave him a meditation book during that crucial time.
“It was the first glimmer of hope I had in a long time,” Holmes said.
It was a struggle at first, trying to get into a meditative place. Sometimes it only lasted a few minutes, but it was the first time he felt at peace.
“It’s like being in love,” Holmes said. “It makes you want to scream from the rooftops. It’s changed how I feel and think and my entire world.”
He became enthralled with the practice and did it every day for two years.
Meditation changed how he dealt with stressful situations. It has not cured his PTSD, but allows him to manage it.
While mediation works for Holmes, he realizes it might not for others, but the first step is taking acknowledgment.
He hopes his story will help others who may be struggling.
“I’ve gotten so much purpose with this job and now I’m able to show empathy and compassion,” Holmes said.
Local fire departments have invited him to talk about his journey to open a dialogue about mental health.
Holmes said other first responders stop by the Exeter fire station and they’ll talk to him about their own stories.
He knows his PTSD will never go away, but is now able to live a healthy life.
Holmes said, “A bad day now is better than a good day then.”
