CONCORD — More than $3.3 million was raised for a record-breaking 610 participating New Hampshire nonprofits through NH Gives, an online giving event created by the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits.
Almost 14,000 people contributed to the effort which ran from June 6 to June 7.
More than $1.4 million in matching funds and prizes helped to spur donations this year.
“NH Gives has become a Granite State tradition -- a tradition that shows how much people care about community and how highly they value the work that nonprofits do,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits.
The event has raised more than $15.5 million for 1,000 New Hampshire nonprofits since it was created in 2016. Between 2020 and 2022, NH Gives raised over $10 million for New Hampshire nonprofits.
For more information, visit, NHGives.org.
Kingston Heritage Day to include car show, swap meet
KINGSTON — The Friends of the Kingston Historical Museum will hold the first annual Kingston Heritage Day on Saturday, August 5 on the Kingston Plains on Main Street.
The event will include the annual flea market, business showcase, artists and crafters and a car show.
The car show will be located in the center of the Kingston Plains and is an open invitation event to all vehicle makes and models. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a minimum donation of $5 requested.
There is no admission charge to the public for the car show.
Vendors looking to participate in the swap meet, flea market or business showcase should contact Ruth Albert at 603-642-5508 or Lesley Hume at kingstonmuseumfriends@gmail.com for an application.
Pride festival set for June 11
WINDHAM — Windham’s third annual Pride Festival is set for Sunday, June 11, from noon to 3 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.
The festival is hosted by Windham Citizens for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and is a free, family-friendly event featuring live music, food trucks, games for all ages, raffles, drag performances and more. The organization works to increase and celebrate diversity in Windham, including race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, country of origin, religion and age.
Local organizations and businesses will be on hand offering information, displays and activities for all ages.
For more information visit windhamdei.org.
Historical society sets June events
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Historical Society is planning programs for June that include appraisals, genealogy and talks on prominent soldiers.
An antiques appraisal day returns to the Historical Society’s Parmenter Barn, 140 Pillsbury Road, on Sunday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for registration. The cost is $10 per item, or three for $25. Londonderry Historical Society members pay $8/$20. There is a maximum of six discrete items per person.
Author and historian Glenn Knoblock will speak on “African American Soldiers and Sailors of New Hampshire in the Revolutionary War” on Monday, June 12, at 7p.m. at the Parmenter Barn.
He will discuss the role that the state’s African Americans played in the American Revolution. The talk is in honor of Juneteenth, This program is free.
Genealogist Jan McLaughlin will present a free workshop on using the Mormon Church’s Family Search website to trace your family tree on Wednesday, June 14, from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road.
The workshop is limited to 20 participants, and with advance registration suggested. To register, call 603-490-3136 or email info@londonderryhistory.org.
Nichols Memorial Library to celebrate 125 years
KINGSTON — The Friends of the Kingston Historical Museum will celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Nichols Memorial Library on Saturday, June 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 169 Main St.
There will be a full program and refreshments.
They will be collecting items for a time capsule to be opened in 75 years for the 200th anniversary.
