New Hampshire issued a new guidance document Tuesday to help schools through grade 12 determine when to go to hybrid, remote learning, or return to the classroom in case of COVID-19 infections.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, said the guidance requested by school administrators comes at a time when the state is doing fairly well managing the pandemic, just as the doors to the school swing open for the first time since March. The guidelines were announced at Gov. Chris Sununu’s regular Tuesday news conference.
Chan said he is watching for three factors: an average of 20 new cases a day; very few new hospitalizations; and a very low positivity rate of COVID-19 from tests (ranging at 1% or lower).
On Tuesday there were no new COVID-19 deaths to report. There were 23 new infections reported.
The state also announced the launch of its school COVID-19 dashboard, which went live Tuesday and will be the most timely source of information on new cases from the elementary schools to the colleges, officials said.
Sununu also addressed a range of issues, many related to opening classrooms, during his press briefing.