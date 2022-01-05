Drivers are being warned to stay off all roads and highways while an icy rain blankets the region.
The Salem, New Hampshire, Police Department announced about 10 a.m. Wednesday that Interstate 93 north from Salem to Hooksett is closed.
“There are a large amount of vehicles off the road due to extremely icy conditions,” a message on the department’s Facebook page warned.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office put out a statement about the same time — The dispatch center was handling more than 30 calls for crashes and cars off the road.
Cautionary messages have been shared by many departments in the area as crews tend to drivers in need.