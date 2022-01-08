MANCHESTER, N.H. — By a 2-1 margin, the House on Thursday approved a bill that would prohibit using the “gay panic defense” to seek a lesser charge of manslaughter instead of murder.
House Bill 238 would apply to both members of the LGBTQ community and straight people according to bill supporters.
This legal strategy under the panic defense asks a judge or jury to find that the actual or perceived gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation of a victim — and that alone — was to blame for their killing.
A person using the defense admits guilt said Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, and uses the panic defense to justify or seek a lesser sentence.
“It really is a mitigation defense,” Abbas said. “It would never work in a courtroom in New Hampshire and it should be prohibited.”
But opponents argued prohibiting the defense would limit a defendant’s rights to present all available information to make his or her case.
Someone charged with killing a person “needs to be able to tell the whole story,” said Rep. Max Abramson, R-Seabrook, “warts and all to a jury of his peers. It is a matter of life and death.”
The prime sponsor of the bill, Rep. Joshua Query, D-Manchester, said the bill is needed to protect the LGBTQ+ community.
“This bill is entirely constitutional, does not dismiss traditional self-defense lawsuits, and does not deny existing due process defenses,” he said. “This legislation will correct a dangerous and life-threatening oversight that is needed to protect the safety of LGBTQ+ people in New Hampshire.”
The bill passed on a 223-118 vote and now goes to the Senate,