DERRY — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission opened its newest New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet on June 6 in the Pinkerton Place shopping center on Manchester Road.
There are now 66 outlets throughout the state.
The new space spans 8,000 square feet, offering an expanded selection of approximately 2,600 wines and spirits.
Joseph Mollica, chairman of the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, said the Derry location will feature an enhanced shopping experience with more room to browse.
It also has state-of-the-art features that include high efficiency building materials and LED-light fixtures.
“We are extremely excited to be back in Derry with our newest New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet, ahead of the busy summer season,” said Mollica.
Derry previously had a New Hampshire Liquor and Wine outlet from 2007 to 2021.
A former outlet in Hampstead will be consolidated with this new store opening.
