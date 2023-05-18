CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Wednesday evening at the Lobster Claw II restaurant located at 4 So. Main St. in Derry, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Derry Police Chief George Feole announced.
Police have arrested John Kratz, age 27, of Candia. He faces second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of John Kratz, Jr. of Sandown.
Kratz Jr. was 64 years old.
When Derry police officers arrived on scene around 5:48 p.m. on Wednesday, they found Kratz Jr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Kratz, Jr. was then transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where he was pronounced dead.
Kratz is expected to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court today.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
