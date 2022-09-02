BRENTWOOD — A Greenland man has filed a complaint in court, criticizing a decision by town officials nearly 30 miles away to not hold a special meeting on the use of voting machines.
Doug Wilson, of Greenland, presented his complaint aimed at Sandown to Judge David Rouff in Rockingham Superior Court Thursday.
Wilson wants a court-ordered special election, pointing to 51 signatures on a petition from Sandown residents who support the idea.
When asked by the judge why he was challenging a town where he doesn't live, Wilson said it impacts him as a citizen of New Hampshire.
“What happens in Sandown impacts not only Greenland, but other towns,” Wilson said.
Diane Gorrow, an attorney for Sandown, wants the complaint dismissed because of Wilson's residency.
He has “no ability and no interest in this action," she said.
She says the proper method for residents to eliminate the use of voting machines is through a warrant article in the March 2023 election.
Wilson went on to say how the outcome would impact interpretations of a state law that dictates town-specific decisions, like hand-counting ballots.
The wording of the law has been a sticking point for Sandown petitioners. At recent selectmen meetings, they argued that they were entitled to a special election.
Rouff said Thursday that a few sentences in the law were unclear regarding a town's determination to follow through.
The matter was taken under advisement. It was unclear when a written decision would be issued.
