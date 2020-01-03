Concord — A Danville man who owns a personal-care services company will serve prison time for Medicaid fraud, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General's office.
Richard A. Gaudette, 63, was sentenced in Merrimack County Superior Court on Dec. 30. He will serve one-and-a-half to three years in state prison, with six months suspended off the minimum, according to the statement.
Gaudette is also to pay up to $110,805.24 in restitution to the Department of Health and Human Services, according to the AG's statement. The imposition of the sentence is stayed pending Gaudette’s appeal.
A jury convicted Gaudette on Oct. 2 of engaging in a fraudulent scheme of submitting false claims for Medicaid funds.
Gaudette owned Happy at Home Care and Assistance, LLC, a company licensed to provide in-home services to Medicaid beneficiaries, according to the attorney general's office.
Over a four-year period, Gaudette claimed and received reimbursement for services that were never actually provided, the statement says. This included periods when Happy at Home clients were not at home, but rather in hospitals, nursing homes, or dead.
Assistant Attorney General Bryan J. Townsend II, Assistant Attorney General Thomas T. Worboys, and Investigator Timothy E. Brackett of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated and prosecuted this case following a referral from the Program Integrity Unit of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.