Nestor Santiago Torres, 33, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 50 months in prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray wrote in a statement released Wendesday.
On the evening of Jan. 31, 2018, a New Hampshire state trooper stopped a Ford Expedition on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire. Torres was a passenger in the vehicle and during a consensual search, the trooper found a clear plastic package beneath the front passenger’s seat containing approximately 373.8 grams of fentanyl.
Multiple sandwich bags and a digital scale also were recovered from the car. During a later interview, Torres admitted that the drugs belonged to him and that he had distributed them.
Torres previously pleaded guilty on March 22, 2019.
“For drug dealers, the cost of selling fentanyl in New Hampshire is a federal prison term,” Murray stated in the release. “Those who choose to engage in this business should expect to be investigated, identified, prosecuted, and incarcerated. We will continue to work with New Hampshire State Police, HSI, and all of our law enforcement partners to end this lethal trade.”
This case was investigated by the New Hampshire State Police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Davis.