SANDOWN — Police arrested a New Hampshire man Wednesday in connection with the death of his grandmother, according to a statement from New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
Patrick Irish, 42, will face charges of alternative counts of second degree murder that allege he knowingly and recklessly caused the death of Aline Irish, 88, according to the statement.
Sandown Police had responded to a report of a dead woman around 1 a.m. on Dec. 11 at 48 Phillipswoods Road, where both Patrick and Aline Irish lived, according to the Department of Justice. Autopsy results list the cause of Aline Irish’s death as blunt force trauma to the head, according to the statement.
Patrick Irish is expected to be arraigned on Dec. 12 at the Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood, NH, according to the statement.
Neighbor Nancy Moser said that she spoke with Aline Irish at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 10.
“She is my very, very good friend,” Moser said, holding back tears.
According to Moser, she found out about the death at her neighbor’s home when the man who plows her driveway informed her.
Moser said she tried to call Patrick Irish early Wednesday morning, but there was no answer.
“I can’t imagine if anything happened to her by him,” Moser said, Wednesday morning. “I assume they are looking for him. They told me I am not in danger— how they know that I don’t know.”
Moser said that police questioned her, but had refrained from telling her any definitive information.