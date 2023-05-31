BRENTWOOD — A Tilton man is set to plead guilty on June 15 in Rockingham Superior Court to two counts of reckless conduct for his role in a toddler's overdose death in 2020 at a Londonderry truck stop.
Authorities responded to a call that a 21-month-old girl was in cardiac arrest at the RMZ Truck Stop on Nov. 16, 2020. She was later pronounced dead at Parkland Medical Center.
An autopsy found the child, known as A.G. because of her age, died from acute fentanyl intoxication.
Dolan, 27, of Tilton, was indicted for negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — fentanyl — and conspiracy of falsifying physical evidence in June 2021.
He was one of three arrested in the toddler's death.
Dolan filed his intent to plead guilty to two counts of reckless conduct on Feb. 23, 2023.
Court documents show Dolan first struck a plea deal in March 2022 to avoid a jury trial. He then changed his mind about pleading guilty in August 2022 and opted for a jury trial, which was set to begin this past March.
In another 11th hour decision to avoid trial yet again, Dolan filed his guilty plea intention in February, which canceled jury selection for the March trial.
Dolan would serve 3½-to-7 years in New Hampshire State Prison in a capped plea deal, followed by a fully negotiated suspended sentence, according to court paperwork.
According to an affidavit, Dolan along with the deceased child's parents, had been using fentanyl and heroin inside a truck while their children slept in the back seat.
Dolan was a friend of Shawna Cote and Mark Geremia, who brought their two young girls, both under four years old, to purchase and trade an all terrain vehicle for heroin in Lawrence.
The three started using drugs immediately after they bought them, the affidavit stated.
Driving back to New Hampshire, they stopped in Londonderry because Geremia had a hard time driving. They continued to use and snort drugs while the kids were asleep, the affidavit went on.
The three nodded asleep at times, leaving the kids unsupervised.
At one point Cote was cutting heroin on a book when she dozed off. Around the same time, Dolan told authorities he went to inject heroin when A.G. woke up. He unbuckled her from her car seat and the mother took the child up front.
Dolan woke to screaming and found A.G. unresponsive. Geremia said he found A.G. Face down in the front seat. Dolan told authorities he tried to administer Narcan to the child.
Cote plead guilty to negligent homicide, falsifying physical evidence and endangering a child last year.
Geremia has pleaded not guilty in A.G.'s death.
