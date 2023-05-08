METHUEN — The body of a young adult found in the Merrimack River has been identified as Ryan Cooper, 31, of Raymond, New Hampshire, authorities said Monday.
Firefighters recovered Cooper's body near a boat ramp at 1110 Riverside Drive early Sunday afternoon, according to a statement released by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Cooper's identity.
Methuen Police also responded Sunday, as did the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team.
No foul play is suspected, Tucker said.
