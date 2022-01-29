North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. High 19F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 7F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.