SALEM, N.H. — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow nationwide, the focus seems to be shifting to testing, tracking and tracing the disease in order to contain it.
Unlike in Massachusetts, New Hampshire has decided to rely on state employees to do that work, leaving many local public safety and health officials out of the loop.
During a press briefing last week, state Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said the "public health team continues to investigate every reported case."
According to an official statement released by the Joint Information Center in New Hampshire, disease investigators are directed to collect "comprehensive medical information regarding the patient with COVID-19." This information includes symptoms and onset time of illness.
"Next, the investigator will conduct detailed interviews with the patient to identify all of their activities during the period of time we believe they were at risk for transmitting to others. These interviews are lengthy and detailed and cover all activities inside and outside of the home," according to the statement.
Information is given out sparingly, the statement says, "based upon whether the provision of such information further ensures the health and safety of the public."
That's something that rankles local officials.
"The state does distribute a list, but I'm not allowed to talk about specific numbers, because they don't want us to disclose that information," Salem Fire Chief Larry Best said. "I don't know why."
He said he gets that information so he can pass it along to first responders. But that's where the information flow stops.
"I wish we could have the information that Massachusetts shares," he said. "From a community perspective, I feel the frustration about not knowing specific numbers. But if a community knows how many cases there are, that's the information the public is looking for."
Health agent Brian Lockard agreed.
"For me, it's frustrating," he said. "I don't have a complete picture or a complete number. I get questions from businesses for guidance, but I don't have the information the state has. ... I think we could work together as partners at the local level."