CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday there was potential spread of COVID-19 in Salem.
A person who tested positive for the virus was at Honey Dew Donuts, Season’s Corner Market, 501 South Broadway three times between March 17 and 19.
The person was at the store between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on March 17; between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on March 16; between 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on March 19.
Any individuals who visited the Honey Dew Donuts on the dates and times above may have been potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus and should observe their health for fever or respiratory illness.
Any person who visited the facility and develops symptoms should stay away from other people, and immediately contact their healthcare provider.
Instructions for self-observation are available here: https://www.nh.gov/covid19/residents/documents/self-observation-covid.pdf.