SALEM — The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra announced its anticipated 2023-2024 season for its performances at Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive.
The orchestra promises a musical journey harmoniously blending timeless classics with festive cheer during its concerts.
The orchestra has been a revered cultural institution for over 118 years, captivating audiences with exceptional symphonic performances. Under the direction of Music Director Mark Latham, they are committed to enriching the community through outstanding concerts.
With the captivating performance of Dvorak’s monumental 7th Symphony and the joyous sounds of the Holiday Pops concerts, the orchestra is set to inspire and uplift audiences.
The season commences with “Dvorak’s 7th Symphony: A Triumph of Passion and Emotion.” The performance will provide the audience with an immersive experience transporting listeners through a landscape of intricate harmonies and soaring motifs.
As the holiday season approaches, the philharmonic orchestra will spread joy with its popular “Holiday Pops” concert. Families and music enthusiasts alike are invited to revel in the magic of the season through a blend of traditional carols, contemporary holiday favorites and orchestral arrangements.
“We are excited to present a season that showcases the depth of classical music while embracing the festive spirit of the holidays,” said Executive Director Toni DeGennaro.
For more information about concert dates, tickets, and upcoming performances, visit nhphil.org or call 603-647-6476.
Annual golf tournament returns
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Lions Club will hold its annual golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
All proceeds will benefit the many Atkinson Lions charities.
Registration takes place from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Shotgun start takes place at 8 a.m. The format is scramble best ball.
Player fee is $160 per person, which includes range balls, greens fees, golf cart and a sit-down luncheon at the Atkinson Country Club. Prizes will be awarded to winners of special contests for both men and women.
The registration deadline is Sept. 8. Early registration is encouraged to ensure a spot. Include name, email and phone number when registering. Make checks payable to Atkinson Lions Foundation and mail to: Atkinson Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 125, Atkinson, NH, 03811.
For more information, contact Dennis at 603-498-6991, Roger at 603-489-3913 or Janet at 781-864-3082.
Hazardous waste collection in Pelham
PELHAM — A hazardous waste collection has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Pelham Transfer Station, 33 Newcomb Field Parkway.
The cost is $15 per vehicle. It covers up to 10 gallons or 20 pounds of waste.
Accepted hazardous waste materials include lead paint, brake fluids, fluorescent bulbs, mercury and household cleaners.
A full list of accept items can be found at nashuarpc.org/hhw.
For more information, call 603-417-6570.
Supervisors of Checklist to meet
LONDONDERRY — The Supervisors of the Voter Checklist will meet at the Town Clerk’s office to amend the checklist and register voters on Aug. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 268B Mammoth Road.
Bring proof of Londonderry residency, citizenship, age and photo identification to register to vote.
Qualified applicants who do not possess proof or who do not bring proof with them may register if they sign an affidavit attesting to their qualifications for identity, age, domicile and citizenship.
For more information, contact Kristin Grages at 603-432-1100, ext. 198.
