DERRY — A sex offender whose last-known whereabouts was Derry is now wanted as a fugitive of the state, according to state police.
Elwin Albert Moses, 64, was granted parole earlier this year, but a new warrant for his arrest was issued by the parole board for failure to be in contact. Moses’ last-known residence was in Derry, but he could be living in a homeless encampment in Concord, Manchester or the Lakes Region, state police said in a release.
Derry police are also looking for Moses due to his failure to report as a sex offender with the department.
Moses had been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison for aggravated felonious sexual assault, which he committed in the late 1990s, but has a criminal record that started in 1979 that includes charges of simple assault, indecent exposure, and a prior escape.
Moses also goes by the aliases of Mather Moses, Punk Moses and Lance Russ.
Police are asking the public to not approach Moses and to contact either the New Hampshire Department of Corrections at 603-271-1804 or their local police department.
