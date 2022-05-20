House and Senate Republicans passed an amended version of the controversial Parental Bill of Rights legislation Thursday, which Gov. Chris Sununu quickly vowed to veto if it passes.
Democrats say the bill, House Bill 1431, is discriminatory against the LGBTQ+ community and will force schools to out LGBTQ+ students to their parents against their will.
“This bill as written creates numerous challenges for kids,” Sununu said. “I share the concerns of the Attorney General and as such, will veto the bill if it reaches my desk.”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sen. Dr. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, called it the New Hampshire Republicans’ version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
“The live free or die state is a place where it doesn’t matter who you love, what you look like, or where you come from,” Sherman said. “We’re better than this bill. The governor needs to actually follow through on his promise to veto this legislation.”
After the vote, Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said “Throughout the committee of conference process, we repeatedly heard from Republicans about how children that were experiencing an ‘LGBTQ issue’ ‘needed treatment,’ and should be outed to their parents, whether they choose to be or not,” Whitley said.
The full Senate and House are scheduled to vote on Thursday, May 26 on whether to send it to Sununu’s desk.
