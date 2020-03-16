To combat the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered all restaurants and bars in New Hampshire to suspend dine-in service and to serve customers by takeout, delivery or drive-through methods until April 7.
The order goes into effect Tuesday.
The move follows a similar order that will be in effect starting Tuesday in Massachusetts.
Sununu also placed a ban on public gatherings of over 50 people.
He said via Twitter that the decision was not easy to make.
"Knowing neighboring states have closed restaurants and bars has caused New Hampshire to evaluate those states' actions and their impact on New Hampshire’s population risk profile," the governor shared on Twitter. "This action will help slow the spread of this virus in New Hampshire."
Service industry employees affected by this temporary change will be able to qualify for unemployment benefits effective Tuesday, according to Sununu.
As of Monday, nearly 20 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.