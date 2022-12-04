Five local New Hampshire school districts are benefiting from the New Hampshire Department of Safety's second round of Security Action for Education grants.
Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council approved the $9.87 million in safety school funding.
The school districts of Derry, Hampstead, Pelham, Timberlane and Windham will receive part of these SAFE grants.
The districts submitted an application requesting the funds, which will improve safety features at the schools like surveillance and camera upgrades.
Windham School District requested and was awarded $115,527 to cover seven projects at four schools. Derry Cooperative School District will receive $228,924 that will be used to improve safety at seven schools.
Pelham School District Superintendent Chip McGee said the $4,000 grant his district received will update cameras at Pelham Elementary School — something they've tried to work into recent school budgets.
“There's so much we ask of taxpayers,” McGee said. “We were getting by with the cameras we had, but it was really time for an update.”
The district does a biannual cybersecurity audit to track money spent and possible vulnerabilities. McGee said they were ready when this grant became available and the area of security they'd request funding for.
“We would have had to wait a year or more to have it [cameras] bubble to the top of our general capital plan,” McGee said. “This was just a great opportunity to get to it sooner than we thought.”
McGee added this money will only go to the elementary school because cameras are part of the renovation occurring at Pelham Memorial School.
He added there's always more needs to be met, but hopes the funding for cameras will continue to keep Pelham students and school staff safe.
Pelham is no stranger to applying for funds to improve its schools. A lockdown system for the elementary and middle schools was paid for through a similar grant five years ago.
Timberlane Regional School District Superintendent Chris Kellan said his school district submitted grants for all the schools in the district.
The district will receive $174,159 total for 14 projects between seven schools.
Those schools include Atkinson Academy, Danville Elementary, Pollard Elementary, Sandown Central School, Sandown North Elementary School and the Timberlane Regional middle and high schools.
The district received all funds requested and the grants will be used to improve different security measures.
“The proposals submitted sought funding for additional cameras, enhanced security systems, re-keying door locks and adding and replacing window shades,” Kellan said.
He sees the funds from the Department of Education going a long way and added the support is appreciated for education to thrive in a safe environment.
“Providing increased security in our schools for our students and staff is so necessary as it is essential that our entire school community feels safe in order to learn,” Kellan said.
Hampstead School District Superintendent Bob Thompson said his district had an assessment and audit done by the New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security. The assessment came with a series of recommendations to improve school security in Hampstead schools.
The district determined their grant requests based on that short list of recommended items. The report found the Hampstead Middle School would benefit from a more modern surveillance system.
The $64,000 grant from this round of funding will update the middle school's surveillance system with new technological capabilities.
The Hampstead school district is looking at pricing for their safety projects and moving forward with scheduling that work to conduct them.
Thompson added that local schools greatly appreciate the grants from the state. He said the turnaround time with the grant was quick and funds are readily available so that schools can start implementing these projects.
The Hampstead school district received a similar grant in 2017.
“If you look at the last couple of grant awards given, our schools are much safer than they were even six years ago,” Thompson said.
“Both of these pools of money have been a significant step in improving the safety and security of schools across the state of New Hampshire,” Thompson said. “We are light years ahead of where schools were prior to 2017.”
