WINDHAM — A New Hampshire State Police pursuit that started on Interstate 93 in Windham resulted in the arrest of a Haverhill woman on Sunday, April 16, according to a press release.
Police identified the woman as Genesis Quezada, 24, of Haverhill. She was arrested on multiple charges that included aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless operation.
The woman was reportedly speeding and committed multiple lane violations on the highway passing through Windham, according to police.
When a state trooper pulled up to the passenger side of her car, Quezada shifted back into drive. The trooper then pursued the fleeing woman who was also believed to be impaired.
Quezada didn't stop, leading the state trooper to chase her on I-93 north.
Police reported she then lost control of her car and struck a guardrail around exit 8 in Manchester.
She was later checked out by Elliot Hospital in Manchester and found to have no serious injuries.
Quezada will be arraigned in Derry District Court on May 19. She was released on personal recognizance bail for the charges related to the reckless and impaired driving incident.
She was additionally held on $2,000 cash bail for two warrants out for her arrest from Salem District Court. Quezada was held in Rockingham County Jail on the active warrants.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Harkonen at 603-271-3636 or Ryan.R.Harkonen@dos.nh.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.