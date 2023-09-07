WINDHAM — State police handed out a total of 110 traffic violations on Interstate 93 in Windham and on Interstate 89 in Sunapee by flying through the skies.
The New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit patrolled the two Interstates on Labor Day to keep an eye on traffic safety. The unit’s goal is to enforce traffic laws, promote highway safety, and reduce the number of accidents that happen on highways.
Of the 110 violations, one individual was stopped for driving while intoxicated, 41 were stopped for traveling over 90 miles per hour, and four motorists were stopped for traveling over 100 miles per hour, according to the report put out by the state police.
There were also violations doled out for drivers following too closely, breaking the hands-free law, and for not moving over when police and emergency vehicles signaled.
According to state police, officers conducted the operation due to the increasing amount of traffic violations and vehicle accidents happening on the New Hampshire highways. By using police aircraft, the troopers were able to enforce laws and monitor the highways from above, which reduced reckless driving and other dangerous behaviors.
