CONCORD, N.H. — As the country braces for Supreme Court decisions in legal challenges over abortion that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, New Hampshire is among a number of Republican-led states that are moving to restrict access to the procedure.
Last year, the GOP-controlled state Legislature pushed through a restrictive abortion law that women’s rights advocates say has rolled back years of progress on reproductive rights, and so far efforts by the Democratic lawmakers minority to repeal the new law or provide exemptions have failed to gain much traction.
The restrictions, which were signed by Gov. Chris Sununu as part of a two-year, $13.5 billion budget, prohibit doctors from performing abortions after the 24th week – the beginning of the third trimester – including in cases of fetal health, rape or incest.
Doctors who provide late-term abortions can face felony charges under the new law, punishable by up to seven years in jail and fines up to $100,000. Also, ultrasounds are required before the procedure can be performed.
Democrats have sought to add exemptions to the law over the past year, but they have been mostly rejected. The Republican-controlled House last week approved a measure that would limit the use of ultrasounds and add an exception for cases involving fetal anomalies that are “incompatible with life.”
The bill still must pass the state Senate, where GOP lawmakers have so far been reluctant to make any changes to the 24-week ban.
Women’s health groups in New Hampshire say the law is part of a broader effort by anti-abortion groups to restrict access ahead of a Supreme Court’s ruling on restrictive laws in Texas and Mississippi. The possibility that the landmark Roe v. Wade decision could be overturned also exists.
Abortion advocates say the law will force women in need of the procedure to go to neighboring states like Massachusetts, which has eased restrictions on late-term abortions.
“This is really a crossroads moment for the nation and our state, which is unfortunate, because New Hampshire has a long bipartisan history of respecting reproductive freedom,” said Kayla Montgomery, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Hampshire.
“The reality is these anti-abortion politicians are emboldened by what is happening in the Supreme Court,” she added.
Leaving the ban in place and failing to allow for exceptions will open the door for more restrictive laws, like a ban on abortions at 16 weeks, she suggested.
Sununu, a Republican who campaigned on a pledge not to restrict abortions, has said he remains pro-choice but argues that late-term procedures are different.
“I’m a pro-choice governor, but like most citizens of the state of New Hampshire, I do not think that we should be doing late-term or, you know, these at-the-very-last-minute type abortions,” Sununu said recently.
Last year, Sununu vetoed a bill approved by the then Democratic controlled Legislature that would have required all commercial health care plans that cover maternity services to insure abortions.
At the time, Sununu said the plan ran afoul of a federal law banning discrimination against health plans that don’t reimburse for abortion services.
But Republican lawmakers who supported the measure argue that New Hampshire should join 43 other states in restricting abortions at or before 24 weeks.
New Hampshire isn’t one of 21 states with so-called “trigger laws” that would automatically ban abortions in the event of a ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
But women’s advocates worry that if the High Court gives states the option to ban abortions, the state’s GOP lawmakers could be poised to set even tougher restrictions on the procedure or pursue a complete ban.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are considering other restrictions on abortion access, even as they are urged by advocates to carve out exemptions to the 24-week ban.
One proposal would repeal a “buffer zone” law for reproductive health centers, which gives abortion clinics the right to keep protesters up to 25 feet away from their facilities. The bill recently cleared a key committee along party lines.
Another bill that has been approved would allow anyone working in a health-care setting or pharmacy to refuse to provide someone with contraception or reproductive care if it violates their “conscience.”
A poll released in July by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center showed 56% of Granite Staters oppose the 24-week ban, an increase of nearly 10% from a poll taken one month before. Support for the restrictions fell from 43% to 33% between the two polls.
“Historically, New Hampshire adults have been supportive of abortion completely or with some limits,” said Tracy Keirns, the survey center’s assistant director. “A majority of those polled prefer that the Supreme Court upholds Roe v. Wade.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
