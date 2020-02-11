New Hampshire voters -- and even those too young to vote -- are heading to polling places for the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary today.
Reporters Breanna Edelstein and Julie Huss, along with photographer Tim Jean, are touring the region, gathering commentary and color.
Follow Edelstein and Huss on Twitter and eagletribune.com.
2 p.m.
Bernie Sanders hugged and shook hands with supporters outside a Manchester polling place as he awaited the results of the New Hampshire primary.
Sanders wouldn’t speculate as to whether he expects a “resounding” victory today, but said he’s hoping for a win. He didn’t comment on rival Joe Biden’s decision to essentially cede New Hampshire and travel to South Carolina later.
Sanders says he’s proud “that we have spoke to tens of thousands of people in New Hampshire.”
Supporters outside the polling place wished Sanders luck and said they were proud of him.
One of those voters was Linda Bouldin, 63, who just moved to New Hampshire where her daughter lives last year.
She voted for Sanders in the 2016 Texas primary.
“I never stopped loving him,” she said. -- AP
11:40
As votes are counted in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden is shifting ahead to South Carolina, where success is critical to his campaign.
Biden's Democratic presidential campaign says he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will travel to Columbia on Tuesday night for a “launch” party. U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond is Biden's campaign co-chairman and had already been planning to attend the event.
The campaign says Biden will address supporters in New Hampshire via livestream while his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, will thank them in person.
Biden has a lot at stake in South Carolina, where he has led polling and has long relationships with the heavily black electorate. But other candidates including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and billionaire Tom Steyer have been campaigning hard in the state.
Biden says in a release he plans to travel later in the week to Nevada, which holds its caucus vote later this month. -- AP
11:50 a.m.
It’s been a light morning so far at Mary Fisk Elementary in Salem, too, accordnig to Assistant Town Moderator Don Sorcinelli.
There were 250 ballots cast here in the first hour.
Why not more? The weather is a huge factor, Sorcinelli said. -- BE
11:15 a.m.
Eleven-year Atkinson Town Moderater Jim Garrity said he's happy with the energy at the polls today. -- BE
“This is a pretty typical primary,” he said.
More blue ballots than red are being cast in town today: 346 v. 477. -- BE
10:35
It was a lackluster morning at the Ingram Senior Center in Salem. Just 452 ballots have been cast since polls opened as of about 10:30.
“I don’t understand it at all. I don’t know where everyone is,” said Assistant Town Moderator Ellen Emerson.
Emerson has been involved at Salem’s polls for 31 years. She said she expected more, and has historically seen more, from Salem voters.
Outside there were only two suppporters with signs -- campaigning for Buttigeig. -- BE
10:30 a.m.
Two juniors and a senior at Timberlane Regional High School were campaigning for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in Plaistow.
They’re not old enough to vote, but they say they want to get others excited about this historic New Hampshire tradition. -- BE