SALEM, N.H. — Nike will open a storefront next to Old Navy in Tuscan Village, according to a recent permit issued by the town.
The popular athletic brand, based in Beaverton, Oregon, has locations nearest to Salem in Lynnfield, Massachusetts and Merrimack, New Hampshire.
Town Planner Ross Moldoff said the company does not need additional approval from the planning board because the spot is already slated for retail.
Permitting documents say Nike will spend $1.3 million outfitting the already constructed building.
A member of the Tuscan Village leasing team directed The Eagle-Tribune to Nike when asked about the leasing agreement. The Nike press team did not respond to that inquiry, or when asked about an expected opening date.