Jacari Carter’s bio on the Merrimack College football Website said his 2021 season as a wide receiver proved him to be “one of the most prolific” in program history.
He accumulated 89 receptions for 713 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games with the new Div. 1 program.
Even more impressive was the fact that his two best games were against the top two opponents on Merrimack’s schedule, Holy Cross (9 rec., 101 yards, 1 TD) and UMaine (18 rec., 131 yards, 2 TDs).
If anybody on the North Andover campus deserves an NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deal it is this young man.
Even upon hearing some big-time Div. 1 student-athletes getting a few thousand dollars a month up to a million dollars this fall at a few power five schools, Carter wasn’t that interested.
“That’s not why I went to college, to get paid,” said Carter, who resides in Sayreville, N.J., about 35 miles south of Manhattan. “Honestly, I’m not looking for $2,000 a week or anything. I have bigger goals in football and life. I want to make much more than that. and I want to play pro football.”
Carter, though, has benefitted indirectly from the new NIL agreements the NCAA is overseeing, albeit clumsily.
In January he started his own business based mainly in his hometown called Prolific Performance.
The same word — prolific — that was in his bio.
“A total coincidence,” he said. “But I like it.”
Carter trains athletes. Most of it is on the field, in terms of conditioning and weight training. But he also has dabbled in the mental part, off the field, building a better mind.
In previous years, a college student-athlete running their own business might be considered a sin. In 1984, former Indiana star guard Steve Alford was suspended by the NCAA for posing in a calendar.
But the new, looser NCAA regulations allow Carter to run his business with athletes of all ages and persuasions and then run his routes for Merrimack in the fall.
“The NIL process has definitely made it easier to do what I’m doing,” said Carter. “It’s my business. I’m in charge. I make the money.”
Overall, Carter estimates he works with about 300 athletes on the east coast. Back in his native N.J., he trains between 30 and 40 athletes.
He also has done similar work this summer at two well-known high schools – Gettysburg (Va.) High and Bullis High in Potomac, Md. – helping athletes with conditioning and mental toughness.
“It’s always been my dream to have my own business,” said Carter. “I’m a hands-on guy. I love the one-on-one aspect. and I love working with and inspiring others. It’s what I love doing.”
Carter says that his career at Merrimack is of the utmost importance, so is his academic work. Both are part of his masterplan.
“I’m about winning first, not putting up stats,” said Carter. “It’s my goal to collect wins for Merrimack. and also be the best player I can be. Could I be the best player in the nation? Why not try for that.”
Despite two COVID seasons before last year’s breakout season, he wouldn’t trade a thing, particularly his experience in North Andover.
“I’m entering my fourth year as a student and sometimes I shake my head at how quickly the time has passed,” said Carter. “I will say the weather is cold here, colder than it is in New Jersey.
“But the family atmosphere at the school and with this football program has played a major role in my success on and off the field,” said Carter. “My personal goal is to keep improving, every day.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.