METHUEN — Phenton Senatus trekked with his family from Haiti to Peru, Ecuador, Columbia, Nicaragua, Honduras and Mexico. Some countries asked for money, others for papers. Each was difficult to get through, and many did not provide assistance.
Senatus and his wife, Nicori Jesus, and their young son, Stephen Senatus, were chasing the American dream.
“It wasn’t easy,” Senatus said. “We went from country to country, step by step. We will never want to do that again.”
Senatus was so dedicated to making it to the United States he carried Stephen almost the entire way, no matter the heat or rain or lack of food. Everything was for the baby, Jesus said.
“The United States was our goal, our destination,” said François Vernet, another immigrant, here with his wife and three children.
Now, Senatus, Jesus and Vernet and many others are still fighting for their freedom and rights, as they have been in Methuen for almost nine months.
“I thought when I first came here that I would find somewhere to peacefully sleep with my family and that I would get my work permit,” Vernet said.
But it hasn’t been the ideal white-picket-fence situation for them.
“Right now, we’re not seeing that, but maybe in the future,” Senatus said.
Hugson Jean-Francois organized Haitians Overseas to provide assistance to people like Senatus, Vernet and their families.
“There was a situation that started at the border. The treatment that they received when I was looking at the news, didn’t please me,” Jean-Francois said. “It reminded us of the past, of slavery. We did not digest that very well.”
Jean-Francois said the immigrants were promised specific accommodations but that is not what they have received.
Around 50 families from South America and Haiti arrived at the Days Inn Hotel, at 159 Pelham St., in the middle of October last year. They had spent time at the Boston Medical Center prior.
Senatus and Vernet’s families have stayed at the Days Inn since.
“On Sundays, we come to church services,” Jesus said. “Most days we stay in the hotel. All of the time being inside is no fun.”
Jean-Francois’s group has worked to provide complimentary immigration services and job trainings when possible.
He is also a Haitian immigrant, having come to Massachusetts to study business and finance at UMass Lowell. Jean-Francois said he was always told the U.S. was a place of “safety” that “took care of people.” While the decision to leave his family, business and heritage behind was hard, he knew he had to leave to have a “continuation of life.”
“We’ve been living a hard life there,” Jean-Francois said. “It’s like a hell. People can’t live in Haiti.”
But for Senatus and Vernet there doesn’t seem to be a safety net.
A lawyer has sent the needed documents for Senatus, Jesus and Vernet as well as others to obtain work permits. Senatus said he spoke with the lawyer two weeks ago and she said any delays are on the government and not her.
The lawyer doesn’t have any indication of when the work permits will be approved.
“I thought things would go quicker,” Senatus said, adding he would have still immigrated to the U.S. if he knew of the difficulties he would continue to face while here.
Vernet said that he goes out and looks for jobs, just to see what is out there, while he is waiting for approval.
Jesus also said that she would like her son to be in daycare, but she and Senatus have been told he can’t attend until they have a job. That said – when they do have their work permits – they can’t hold a job without him being in day care. It’s a bit of a Catch-22, she said.
“We need the work permits to go to work to make money to be able to pay for places to live,” Senatus said, adding he’d like to find a place where he and his family can be more independent.
In the Days Inn, families are not able to cook in their accommodations, he said. With a Haitian background, Jean-Francois explained cuisine is an important way to remember their heritage. For example, Vernet’s wife just had a baby but cannot feed it the traditional food because they have nowhere to make it.
Jesus also added the food provided to them at the hotel is not sufficient. While the families do have access to SNAP, having bread served for lunch each day is not going to help her son grow, she said.
The hotel staff also keeps turning away people who are coming to help the immigrants enroll their children in school and gain other support, according to Jesus.
“As parents we’re responsible for our kids,” Vernet said. “What’s most important to me now is to go to work to be independent.”
