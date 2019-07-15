LAWRENCE - The driver involved in a fatal, head-on crash in Lawrence Saturday evening has been held without bail following his hospital bed arraignment in Boston.
Selvin Manuel Lima, 23, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, vehicular homicide by reckless operation and related charges after the 5:30 p.m. crash that killed a girl, age 11.
Four other people, including two children, were seriously injured in the crash and were all airlifted by medical helicopters to Boston hospitals for treatment Saturday night.
Lima was arraigned Monday afternoon in his hospital bed in the intensive care unit at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He did not speak during the hearing but became emotional during the proceeding.
Judge Cathy Campbell ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 18, according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Attorney Eric Salach was Lima's defense attorney for the purposes of bail only, she said.
The girl who died in the crash at Winthrop Avenue and Parker streets has been identified by family members as Taysha Rohena Silva.
Silva is 11 years old, not 8 as previously stated by authorities.
The young girl died after the crash and four others were seriously injured and were airlifted to Boston hospitals by medical helicopter on Saturday night. Those hurt include Silva's sister, age 8, her cousin, 15, mother, 29, and her mother's boyfriend, age 27.
Silva and the others hurt were in a Honda Civic Lima allegedly struck head-on while speeding.
Lima fled after a Lawrence police officer pulled over his white 2009 Infiniti G37 for speeding and erratic operation at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.
Officials said Lima drove away and lost control of his car at the intersection of Winthrop and Andover streets. He crossed over to the southbound side and hit a black 2016 Honda Civic head-on, officials said.
Lima is also charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a subsequent offense of operating after a license suspension, failing to stop for a police officer, a marked lanes violation, and speeding.
This is a developing story. A complete report will appear online and in Tuesday's edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
