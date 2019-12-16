HAVERHILL — A 26-year-old food delivery driver who police say rushed into a Webster Street apartment building Friday night armed with a sawed-off shotgun was denied bail at arraignment in Haverhill District Court Monday.
Enrique Soto of 11 Villa St. is charged with one count of assault to murder and home invasion, among other offenses.
Soto tried to shield his face from public view when appearing before Judge Stephen Abany, who ordered him held without bail.
According to a police report, Soto, a delivery driver for Haverhill Delivers, was one of three masked men who forced their way into the apartment and used a sawed-off shotgun and machete to threaten the roommates who live there.
Police said that prior to the invasion, the roommates called Sparky's Wings and Things restaurant and ordered takeout food, which was delivered by a female driver. After the food was delivered, the roommates sat down to eat when they heard a second knock at the kitchen door, police said. At that time, Soto and the other two men entered the apartment, police said.
Soto was arrested by Haverhill police Officer Richard St. Louis Saturday, according to the report.
Soto was also charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlicensed possession of ammunition, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and unlawful possession of a firearm.
He is scheduled to appear again in court Dec. 23 for a dangerousness hearing.
