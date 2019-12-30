HAVERHILL — Two Lawrence brothers who officials say are known gang members were held without bail Monday, after being charged with shooting at the same Jackson Street home that has been the subject of gunfire twice in the last three months.
Aidan Rodriguez, 20, and Isaac Rodriguez, 18, appeared before Haverhill District Court Judge Mary McCabe to answer to unlicensed firearms and destruction of property charges, among other offenses. Both were denied bail and will appear again in court on Jan. 6 for a dangerousness hearing.
Called “brazen” and “reckless” by Haverhill detectives in a police report, the brothers were involved in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood.
According to police, Aidan Rodriguez fired three shots in the direction of 65 Jackson St. Extension, in what is believed to be the latest in Haverhill's “active feud” between the Trinitario and and Gangsta Disciple gangs, Det. Sean Scharneck said in a police report. According to Lawrence police, the Rodriguez brothers are members of the Gangsta Disciples gang, Scharneck said.
In October, 65 Jackson St. Extension received property damage when 18-year-old known gang member Brian Grande fired bullets into the home, police said. A Peabody woman and Rhode Island man were also charged in the incident, which caused damage to another nearby home. No one was hurt in that incident, though during booking, Grande threatened to shoot his arresting officer, according to a police report.
