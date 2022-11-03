SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man is charged with shooting a man to death in his car on Market Street in 2020 and wounding his female passenger, who is now paralyzed, authorities said.
Elias Leger, 20, was charged with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and possession of a unlicensed firearm, subsequent offense.
Judge Salim Tabit ordered him held without bail after his arraignment in Salem Superior Court Thursday, according to information provided by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Leger is accused of shooting and killing Alan Jimenez, 23, on March 1, 2020.
Lawrence police responded to reports of shots fired at Market and Loring streets that day at 3:51 a.m.
Jimenez was found in the driver's seat and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Angela Mateo, then 19, Jimenez's female passenger, suffered significant gunshot wounds and was Medflighted to a Boston hospital. Mateo survived but is paralyzed, according to authorities and Mateo's family members.
An Essex County grand jury indicted Leger on the murder and related charges on September 21. At the time of his indictment, he was incarcerated at MCI Shirley on unrelated charges.
At the time she was critically wounded, family and friends described Mateo as an outgoing young woman who cherished her family and friends.
Then, her family feared she would never fully recover and a GoFundMe account was started to help Mateo and her family with the anticipated extensive medical care and recovery.
Mateo and Jimenez had been dating for several months prior to his death, relatives said.
State Police and Lawrence Police have "worked tirelessly" on this case for the past two and a half years, according to Blodgett's office.
