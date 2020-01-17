SALEM, Mass. — A Salem, N.H. man accused of beating a Lawrence woman and leaving her for dead in the woods will remain behind bars to insure the safety of the victim and the community at-large, a superior court judge has ruled.
Judge Sal Tabit issued the ruling indicating Michael Doyle, 33, will remain held without bail at Middleton Jail while charges of attempted murder, strangulation and suffocation, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon are pending in Salem Superior Court.
Police said Doyle confessed to beating and leaving the woman in the woods behind the South Lawrence East School during a torrential rain storm last spring.
He had no idea if the woman had survived when questioned by Lawrence detectives in November, authorities said.
Doyle was recently indicted and arraigned on the criminal charges in Salem Superior Court, where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe. He was held without bail initially and a dangerousness hearing was held Wednesday.
Tabit took the matter under advisement, issuing the ruling to hold Doyle shortly afterward.
He noted Doyle "made admissions that strengthen" the prosecution's case.
"The credible evidence suggests (Doyle) left the injured victim in the woods and never told a single person, not knowing if she was alive or dead," Tabit wrote.
The woman suffered serious injuries in the attack, including a brain bleed, facial bone fractures and eye injuries. She required "trauma surgery," according to Tabit's order.
If convicted of attempted murder, Doyle faces up to 20 years in state prison. Also, he lives with his mother in New Hampshire and "has no family ties in Massachusetts," and was using drugs the night of the incident, Tabit wrote.
Tabit noted that with Doyle living in New Hampshire, "there is no good way to track him out of state" with a GPS monitoring bracelet.
During a previous hearing in Lawrence District Court, a prosecutor said Doyle beat and strangled the woman and left her for dead behind a Lawrence school April 27, 2019.
He didn’t know the 35-year-old woman had survived the attack until more than six months later when he was arrested and charged by Lawrence detectives, according to a prosecutor.
The woman he is accused of assaulting was a random stranger, authorities said.
“I did something stupid. I snapped. It was very stupid,” Doyle told Detectives Carmen Purpora and Paul Aliano, who investigated the petite woman’s beating, according to a report.
Detectives investigated the beating for more than six and half months, with help from the victim, who they described as “extremely courageous.” They also used surveillance video, police said.
Police said Doyle, who stands 6-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 245 pounds, left the woman along a path in a wooded area behind the South Lawrence East School on Crawford Street, police said.
During the attack the woman managed to kick Doyle in the genitals after which “he choked her.” During questioning admitted he held his hands around her neck “too long,” a prosecutor said.
Seriously injured, she awoke on the path several hours later in the early morning darkness. She was “soaked to the bone and alone” but started screaming and was able to alert area residents who called 911, police said previously.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.