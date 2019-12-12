BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The man accused of bludgeoning his 88-year-old grandmother in their Sandown home was held without bail after his arraignment on murder charges Thursday in Rockingham Superior Court.
Patrick Irish, 42, entered pleas of not guilty to the alternate counts of second-degree murder of Aline Irish, 88. He chose to waive, or not be in the courtroom, for his arraignment. He is now being held at the Rockingham County jail.
"The manner of her death was a homicide," said New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Susan Morrell. "And now he has been charged with causing her death."
Morrell said Patrick Irish called 911 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police arrived at 48 Phillipswoods Road, where both Patrick Irish and his grandmother lived, around 1 a.m. They found Aline Irish dead, authorities said.
Irish was arrested later Wednesday and charged with his grandmother's murder. Autopsy results list the cause of Aline Irish’s death as blunt force trauma to the head.
Neighbor Nancy Moser said she spoke with Aline Irish around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. She said the two were planning to attend a senior luncheon together the next day.
“She is my very, very good friend,” Moser said, holding back tears. "I've never felt this way before."
According to Moser, she found out about the death at her neighbor’s home when the man who plows her driveway informed her.
Moser said she tried to call Patrick Irish early Wednesday morning, but there was no answer.
“I can’t imagine if anything happened to her by him,” Moser said Wednesday morning before any information was immediately available. “I assume they are looking for him. They told me I am not in danger. How they know that I don’t know.”
Moser said Patrick moved in with his grandmother earlier this year.
"He was living there. He was helping her out, and she was helping him," said Morrell.
Patrick Irish has previously been arrested for driving while under the influence of narcotics and driving under the influence of liquor.
In court documents from a previous conviction he wrote, "It is very hard the last 2 years with no [sic] licence. I meet [expenses] with help from family and friends."