BOSTON - A teen accused of stabbing a state trooper who was working a construction detail was arraigned Friday in his Boston hospital bed.
Nathan Aguilar, 18, of Melrose, was ordered held without bail after his arraignment on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery pending a hearing next Friday in Newburyport District Court.
The hearing will be held to determine if Aguilar is a danger to himself or the community at-large.
Aguilar, while masked, slashed a state trooper in his cruiser at a work detail on Interstate 495 south Thursday.
After suffering several wounds to his left arm, the trooper shot his attacker in what appears to be an unprovoked assault, state police said.
The trooper, who is based in the Andover barracks, was treated at Lawrence General Hospital for wounds to his arm and was released a few hours later. State police have not identified the trooper hurt.
“The trooper struggled with the subject, was inflicted with several cut or stab wounds on the left arm and the trooper was forced to discharge his service weapon,” State Police Col. Christopher Mason said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Aguilar was airlifted by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston on Thursday afternoon.
Mason said that shortly after noon, Aguilar – wearing a black ski mask – drove his gold van into the breakdown lane at the work site between the Route 110 on-ramp and Exit 54 (Route 150), walked up to the driver’s side door of the police cruiser and began attacking the trooper with a knife.
The trooper shot Aguilar at least once before calling for help.
“There was a chilling radio transmission across the state police airwaves, there was a trooper requesting assistance,” Mason said.
He said police have yet to determine what prompted Aguilar to drive into the work site and attack the trooper.
