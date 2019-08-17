No injures after boat overturns at mouth of Merrimack River

SALISBURY — Five people were rescued early Saturday afternoon after the boat they were in overturned at the mouth of the Merrimack River, an area known for being treacherous and difficult to navigate at times.
The five people from the overturned boat were assisted and pulled from the water by other boaters from The Captain's Lady and the Newburyport Harbormaster, according to Coast Guard in Newburyport.
The names of those involved were not immediately available from the Coast Guard, which was investigating the 12:30 p.m. accident.
No one was seriously injured although an ambulance was waiting nearby as a precaution.
Area boaters have said the water at the mouth of the Merrimack River can get choppy and unstable due to convergence of the river’s current, the tides, an underwater formation called a sandbar and the wind.
The combination can create enormous swells, and boats are known to sometimes strike the bottom when passing over the sandbar.
Also, wakes from large boats can roil the surface between the north and south jetties.
Coast Guard officials previously said that large vessels may produce large wakes when they are entering the sandbar, especially during an ebb tide.
