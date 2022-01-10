LAWRENCE — Students were evacuated and an investigation is underway after a small fire ignited on a couch in the Lawrence High School library late Monday morning.
A fire department investigator was called to the 70 North Parish Road school and the state fire marshal's office notified of the fire.
No injuries were reported and investigators were able to retrieve security video of the incident, officials said.
The high school was briefly evacuated. The school day had resumed by 12:30 p.m., according to Chris Markuns, LPS spokesperson.
Markuns said "a small patch of furniture was burned."
Self-storage fire
Earlier Monday morning, firefighters went to 51 So. Canal St. for a fire in a self-storage building.
There were reports the 2-alarm blaze was connected to solar panels on the building.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty, however, said the fire started in a storage unit on the building's second floor.
The incident resulted in "a lot of smoke but not a lot of damage," he said.
The short circuiting of batteries left in toys is believed to have ignited the fire, Moriarty said.
Mutual aid firefighters from Andover, North Andover, Methuen, Haverhill, Dracut and Lowell responded to the city to assist Lawrence.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.