LAWRENCE — A fire in an apartment building near City Hall displaced 15 people on Thursday morning, officials said.
A grease fire ignited while a woman was cooking in a fourth-floor apartment at 8-10 Pemberton Way, which has a dual address of 259 Essex St., around 7 a.m., said Deputy Fire Chief John McInnis.
Sprinklers in the apartment activated, putting out the fire that extended to cabinets and walls in the kitchen, he said.
The six apartments in the top three floors of the building, which has commercial use on the first floor, were impacted.
One firefighter suffered a knee injury but no tenants were hurt, McInnis said.
He said the majority of tenants would be able to get back into their apartments later today.
The Red Cross was called to help the tenants in the apartment where the fire occurred.
McInnis said Mayor Brian DePena "was very accommodating" and immediately brought the displaced fire victims into an office at City Hall.
