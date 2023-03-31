METHUEN — Anyone who wants to adopt a goat should take at least three.
That’s the recommendation of Nevins Farm in Methuen, which is affiliated with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and has a herd of 47 goats that are up for adoption.
They suggest taking these animals in groups, and may place as many as 10 together, because goats are social creatures that thrive in each other’s company.
“There are really big personalities in goats,” said Rachel Navarro, assistant manager of equine and farm animals at Nevins. “They’re very playful and they like to run around. They can be very affectionate.”
To make it easier for people to take some goats home, Nevins Farm is waiving adoption fees on April 1 and 2, which is a savings of between $150 and $250 per goat.
“This is the first time we’ve done a big adoption event for goats in recent history,” Navarro said. “This is the first time we’ve had a herd of this size.”
The 47 currently at Nevins are the remnant of a much larger herd that arrived in January 2022.
“It started out as 96 goats,” Navarro said. “They were involved in an animal cruelty case elsewhere in Massachusetts.”
There are still a sizable number on hand because the original group wasn’t immediately available for adoption, and more were born last spring.
“We were finally able to put them up at the end of the summer last year,” Navarro said. “Winter time is a hard time for farm animal adoptions. Given the weather, a lot of people don’t like to add to their herds, so we wanted to do a big event at the start of the spring to get the rest of the herd adopted.”
But Nevins is recommending that any goats that are adopted from this group should remain as a closed herd, and not be allowed to mingle with other goats or ruminant animals, such as sheep or cows.
That’s because some among the 47 were exposed to goats that had Johne’s disease, which attacks digestive tracts with fatal results, although Nevins isn’t anticipating any problems with this group.
“All the goats that are available have tested negative, but out of an abundance of caution, we’re making sure we disclose that information,” Navarro said.
People will need to register in advance for the goat adoptathon at www.mspca.org/events/fee-waived-adoptathon-for-goats. They will also be expected to show the staff at Nevins a picture of the enclosure where they expect to keep their goats.
“They would need a shelter, a shed or a barn to go into when weather is bad,” Navarro said. “The shed doesn’t have to be huge. It’s great if they have a lot of room to cuddle. That’s great in wintertime.”
Goats are also great escape artists, and need to be contained inside a sturdy fence, preferably one that combines wire stock with wooden posts and rails.
Visitors from out of state may have to wait a few days to receive medical certification that will allow them to take goats home. No matter where someone is going, they will be expected to transport their goats in a trailer, because the MSPCA will not allow animals to travel in the bed of a pickup truck, even in a cage.
Navarro said this group of goats is diverse, with several breeds to pick from, and a range of temperaments from lively to low-key that would all make delightful pets.
“We have personalities across the board,” she said. “In this herd, we have something for everyone.”
