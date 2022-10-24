BOSTON — Backers of the proposed “millionaires tax” are calling on opponents to take down “deceptive” TV ads claiming that approval of Question 1 would negatively impact housing sales in the state.
The ads, which began running over the weekend, claim that Question 1 — which would amend the state constitution to set a new 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income over $1 million — would drive up taxes for homeowners who sell their properties.
“Question 1 would nearly double the income tax rate on tens of thousands of residents and retirees when they sell their homes,” an elderly homeowner says in the 30-second spot. “That’s just not fair,” says another homeowner.
But supporters of the millionaires tax, which goes before voters in the Nov. 8 elections, say those claims are false and misleading.
Jeron Mariani, Fair Share for Massachusetts’ campaign manager, says with opponents of the referendum behind in the polls they are spreading “fear mongering and lies” about the impact of the new tax on home sales.
“They are afraid that on Nov. 8 we will deliver greater tax equity in Massachusetts, so they are reverting to outright lies,” Mariani said during a live-streamed briefing Monday. “Our opposition knows, that in truth, only one percent of home sales sell for enough gain to be impacted by Question 1.”
The group has sent letters to local TV stations calling on them to pull the “dishonest” ads, and introduced several “experts” during Monday’s briefing who sought to debunk the claims.
Peter Enrich, a retired Northeastern University law professor and tax expert, said the 4% surtax wouldn’t tax the sale of homes, only profit made as a result of selling a property or other assets above the $1 million threshold.
He said capital gains from home sales are generally reduced by offsetting the purchase price, upgrades to the property and other factors that lower the tax bill for home sellers and buyers, and faults the No on 1 campaign for not pointing that out.
“This confuses people,” he said. “People think ‘Oh, my goodness if I sell my home for $1.5 million, I’m going to be taxed for 1.5 million?’ That’s just a distortion.”
Enrich, a vocal supporter of Question 1 who has contributed money to the campaign, said the opponents’ ads are full of other “distortions” that muddle the facts about the proposed surtax. He said that disservices voters who are trying to understand the proposed changes to the state’s complex tax policy.
“People should be making their decision on facts,” he said. “Opponents can make legitimate arguments, but they shouldn’t be allowed to flat out lie, and the TV stations that are showing these ads bear responsibility if they allow it to continue.”
A spokesman for the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment says the group stands behind the claims in the ads that Question 1 would treat one-time gains from selling a home as regular income, “pushing many retirees into the new higher tax bracket, and nearly doubling their taxes.”
“For the vast majority of Massachusetts residents, their home is their greatest financial asset,” DJ Cence said in a statement. “These retirees are relying on the sale of their home, business, and other assets as their nest egg, and will need to rethink their long-term financial planning if Question 1 were to pass.”
Supporters of the proposed Fair Share Amendment argue the state’s top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to drum up more money for fixing roads and bridges and providing more revenue for public schools.
Opponents say approval of Question 1 will hurt businesses and drive away the wealthy by imposing what they say would be the “largest tax increase” in state history.
Both sides have raised collectively more than $23 million, which has been used to fund a barrage of digital, radio and TV advertising to sway undecided voters.
A recent MassINC poll showed overwhelming support — about 70% — among likely Massachusetts voters for approving the proposed surtax.
