LAWRENCE — Fire broke out on the top floor of an apartment building on Exchange Street Tuesday morning and caused about $100,000 in damage, a fire officials said.
The cause of the 8 a.m. fire at 101 Exchange St. remains under investigation and is "probably leaning toward" electrical in nature, said Deputy Fire Chief John McInnis.
No injuries were reported and everyone living in the three-family home was out before firefighters arrived, officials said.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire and damage to the third floor of the building, McInnis said. They worked there for about an hour, he said.
He said the first and second floors of the building were still inhabitable.
The three-story wood frame building at 101 Exchange St. was built in 1900 and has 3,450 square feet of living space, according to city assessing records.
The owner is listed at Luis Rozon and the property is valued at $296,400, according to city records.
