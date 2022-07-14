LAWRENCE — No one was injured earlier this week when a 53-year-old Lawrence woman driving a white Cadillac SUV crashed through a fence and plunged her vehicle into the Spicket River.
The driver said she tried to avoid a BMW at the intersection of Lawrence Street and Erving Avenue just prior to the crash.
While making a right turn Monday at around 7:20 p.m., she saw the BMW in her path of travel and turned the wheel right in a panic, according to a police report.
She drove the Cadillac onto a sidewalk, through a city-owned fence and then “drove down and into the Spicket River,” according to the report.
No one was hurt, and the car was towed from the area by Sheehan's Towing.
Several police officers were exposed to poison ivy while trying to help the woman and her adult daughter from the Cadillac, according to the report.
