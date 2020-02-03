No reason to panic about coronavirus

Q: My elderly mother lives in the area you serve. She and her neighbors are very nervous about the outbreak of the coronavirus especially when they heard two people are under observation in New Hampshire. I am wondering if I should have her come to stay with me for awhile or is there something I can tell her to make her feel safer?
A: Everyday when you listen to the news or read the papers there is an update on the coronavirus outbreak. At this point there is not a real reason for most of us in the United States to panic.
The individuals in our nation that have been diagnosed with the virus have traveled to the region in China where the outbreak occurred. There is also one new case of person to person exposure. To put this in perspective as of Jan. 31 there have been 9,800 confirmed cases worldwide with only six in the United States.
The coronavirus is a respiratory infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends following the same prevention guidelines as you would for a cold or flu. Always cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue and dispose as soon as possible. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. For best results frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water for a minimum of 20 seconds. Avoid people who are sick and stay home if you become ill to prevent exposing others.
Understandably people are being told not to travel to China. The State Department has issued a 'Red Alert' and "commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China."
Joan Hatem-Roy is the CEO of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley Inc. and North Shore Elder Services.